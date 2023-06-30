Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectNMR Spectroscopy
3:16 minutes
Problem 13a
(A true story.) A major university was designated as a national nuclear magnetic resonance center by the National Science Foundation. Several large superconducting instruments were being installed when a government safety inspector appeared and demanded to know what provisions were being made to handle the nuclear waste produced by these instruments. Assume you are the manager of the NMR center, and offer an explanation that could be understood by a nonscientist.

