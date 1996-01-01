23. Amines
A tertiary amine reacts with hydrogen peroxide to form a tertiary amine oxide. Tertiary amine oxides undergo a reaction similar to the Hofmann elimination reaction (Section 10.10), called a Cope elimination. In this reaction, a ter- tiary amine oxide, rather than a quaternary ammonium ion, undergoes elimination. A strong base is not needed for a Cope elimination because the amine oxide acts as its own base. Does the Cope elimination have an alkene-like transition state or a carbanion-like transition state?
