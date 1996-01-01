Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
IR Spect:Extra Practice
Multiple Choice
What are the characteristic bands in an IR spectrum corresponding to a carboxylic acid?
A
~ 1700 cm
−1
and ~ 1050 cm
−1
B
~ 1700 cm
−1
and ~ 2700, 2800 cm
−1
C
~ 1700 cm
−1
and ~ 2400 – 3600 cm
−1
(broad)
D
~ 3300 cm
−1
(broad) and ~ 1050 cm
−1
10
Show Answer
Previous problem
Related Practice
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.