13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
Problem 11-2
Predict the products of the reactions of
the following compounds with:
(1) chromic acid or excess sodium hypochlorite with acetic acid.
(2) PCC or NaOCl (1 equivalent) with TEMPO.
(g) hexan-1-ol
(h) acetaldehyde, CH3CHO
