13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
7:07 minutes
Problem 11-61
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Chromic acid oxidation of an alcohol (Section 11-2A) occurs in two steps: formation of the chromate ester, followed by an elimination of H+ and chromium. Which step do you expect to be rate-limiting? Careful kinetic studies have shown that Compound A undergoes chromic acid oxidation over 10 times as fast as Compound B. Explain this large difference in rates. <IMAGE of reactions>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
18
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos