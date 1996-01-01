24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Kiliani-Fischer
Problem 20b
d-Xylose and d-lyxose are formed when d-threose undergoes a Kiliani–Fischer synthesis. d-Xylose is oxidized to an optically inactive aldaric acid, whereas d-lyxose forms an optically active aldaric acid. What are the structures of d-xylose and d-lyxose?
