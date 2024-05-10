Consider the following compounds that vary from nearly nonacidic to strongly acidic.





Draw the conjugate bases of these compounds, and explain why the acidity increases so dramatically with substitution by nitro groups.





CH4 pKa= 50

CH3NO2 pKa= 10.2

CH2(NO2)2 pKa= 3.6

CH(NO2)3 pKa= 0.17