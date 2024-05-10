3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
Problem 18-87c
The pKa values of a few ortho-, meta-, and para-substituted benzoic acids are shown below:
<IMAGEs>
The relative pKa values depend on the substituent. For chloro-substituted benzoic acids, the ortho isomer is the most acidic and the para isomer is the least acidic; for nitro-substituted benzoic acids, the ortho isomer is the most acidic and the meta isomer is the least acidic; and for amino-substituted benzoic acids, the meta isomer is the most acidic and the ortho isomer is the least acidic. Explain these relative acidities.
NH2: meta > para > ortho
