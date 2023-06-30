Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesAlkyl Groups
Draw the structures of the following groups, and give their more common names. a. the (1-methylethyl) group b. the (2-methylpropyl) group c. the (1-methylpropyl) group d. the (1,1-dimethylethyl) group e. the (3-methylbutyl) group, sometimes called the 'isoamyl' group

