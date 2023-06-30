Draw the structures of the following groups, and give their more common names.
a. the (1-methylethyl) group
b. the (2-methylpropyl) group
c. the (1-methylpropyl) group
d. the (1,1-dimethylethyl) group
e. the (3-methylbutyl) group, sometimes called the 'isoamyl' group
