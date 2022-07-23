Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkane Nomenclature Alkane nomenclature involves naming saturated hydrocarbons based on the number of carbon atoms and the structure of the molecule. The IUPAC system provides rules for naming straight-chain and branched alkanes, where the longest continuous carbon chain is identified, and substituents are named and numbered according to their position on the chain.

Branched Substituents Branched substituents are groups that branch off the main carbon chain in an alkane. Common names for these substituents, such as methyl (–CH3), ethyl (–C2H5), and propyl (–C3H7), are used in conjunction with the main alkane name to provide a complete description of the molecule's structure.