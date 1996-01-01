Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name
c.
d.
Master Understanding Non-IUPAC Substituents with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Give each substituent on the ten-carbon chain a common name and a parenthetical name
c.
d.
Draw a skeletal structure for an alkane that has
a. six carbons, all secondary.
b. eight carbons and only primary hydrogens.
c. seven carbons with two isopropyl groups.
Name the following alkanes using the common names for branched substituents.
(c)
There are eight different five-carbon alkyl groups.
a. Draw them.
b. Give them systematic names.
Draw the structures of the following groups, and give their more common names.
a. the (1-methylethyl) group
b. the (2-methylpropyl) group
c. the (1-methylpropyl) group
d. the (1,1-dimethylethyl) group
e. the (3-methylbutyl) group, sometimes called the 'isoamyl' group