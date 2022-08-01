Determining Diastereoisomerism

So let's figure this one out. When you used the Q test on these h is what was your conclusion? Guys, they're actually exactly the same, and they're going to share a signal. The reason is because, let's say a replace that h replace it with a. Q. Do we get an easy relationship or assist trans relationship? No, we don't, because notice that if I make the queue on the right side, then it's gonna be next to unethical group. However, if I put the cute on the left side, it's also next. When Ethel Group. Since this double bond is symmetrical, since it's symmetrical, there is no CIS and trans possible. Okay, okay, Since there's no system trans possible, that means that they're going to share peak. Okay, so these air actually, Homo topic okay, Their home topic. So let's go ahead and then just count out the peaks like normal. It would be that thes are a um we've got this carbon. Well, I mean, we already counted that carbon. Those those ages. We've got this carbon, which you're going to scratch out because it doesn't have any h is. We've got this plane of symmetry, so That means that this is B and that means that this is C and that's it. We've got three different ones. The other side's air also B and C. So this would get three signals. All right, try that with the next one and let me know what you get.

Hide transcripts