E/Z Diastereoisomerism

There's one more type of Proton relationship that we should be aware of, and that's called E and Z Dia stereo ice aneurysm. Big word. So how does that work? Well, this exists when you're Q test is used on a terminal double bond, and it yields what we call a new tribunal center. Now, this is a term we haven't been over in a long time. But if you guys recall, a tribunal center is basically like a CIS and trans Isom er okay, so a tribunal center would be like the relationship between assist double bond versus a trans double bond. That's what we call a tribunal center. So notice if I used the Q test on a terminal double bond, let's say a scratch out this age. Replace it with a Q notice that what I just did by putting the queue at the bottom would be I just drew the CIS version, right, sis? Or if you're using E Z notation, that would be easy, sis slash z right, But who says I have to put it at the bottom? What if I had put the queue at the top? Well, if I had put the queue at the top, then that would be Trans right? So that means that the fact that I could make two different I summers depending on where I put the Q, means that this easy relationship is possible. Okay, so these protons are always gonna be dia stereotype. OPIC. Okay, we don't have to look for prior Cairo centers anything like that. Anytime you could make an ear Z or assistant trans relationship with Q. With the Q test always die hysteria topic. Now, based on what you learned about dia stereotyping before, do you think that thes hydrogen will have share a peak share signal or do you think they'll get different signals? It says it right there. They're gonna be non equivalent, and they're going to get different signals. Okay, now I know that I've gone a lot through the rules of how to figure this out. But I just want to explain this really quickly intuitively, because you might be struggling to think, Well, why would they be non equivalent? We'll think about it like this. Let's say you've got this double bond right? And we draw one of my age is there? Can we draw one of my age is there? Okay, so it's basically the same thing. Same example that we have on the top. I just told you that because there's an easy relationship between these ages, they get their own peak. But how does that make sense in terms of shielding, Remember, in terms of putting on the wool coat, how does that make sense? Well, notice that this H is always going to be closer to that Ethel group because it sis to it. This age is always gonna be further from the Ethel Group because it's trans to it. So that means that the red age and the green age will be shielded slightly differently. One of them is gonna be a little bit more bundled up, and one of them is gonna be a little less bundled up because of how far they are away or how close they are to this group over here. So that means that they're gonna have to each get their own peak. They're gonna they're each gonna have to get their own signal. Okay, so in this example specifically, this would be a check A and this would be HB. They would each get their own signal because of their unique position on the molecule. Okay, so that said, we have a few more practice problems. Go ahead and try to figure out for a If, you know, you think that these two hydrogen on the end that double bond deserve toe have the same signal or different, and then tell me the total number of signals you would get. All right, so check it out.

