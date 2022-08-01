Determining Diastereoisomerism

So were the hydrogen. Is on this one Homo topic or die a stereotype. OPIC. And after using the Q test, I've got h. I've got h. I use Q over here. And what I noticed after using the Q test is that actually does make a difference. Worked with the Q. If I put the queue at the top, I get trans. If I put the queue at the bottom, I get cysts. So actually, these hydrogen, our diet stereotype, OPIC. So I have a dia stereotypic relationship. And since they're dying stereotype OPIC, that means I would I would give each of them their own signal so I'd have h A and H B. Now I just have to count up the rest. This would be C. This would definitely be D. Now, what do you guys think about the last two? Did you guys give them the same signal? Good. Okay, I'm glad. I could tell a lot of you guys gave these the same signal because there's a plane of symmetry there. Okay, so both, um, would have the same. Now there is that one detractor out there. Okay? And it's okay. I'm glad you're thinking so hard. But I know you're out there saying, Johnny, but isn't this e? Isn't this one closer to the double bond? And isn't this one further away? Right? So shouldn't they actually different signals, right? Shouldn't they be different? And the answer is actually no guys, because the Onley Way that you can have dia stereotype pick in the sense is on a double bond because there's no free rotation. But notice that since thes two methyl groups are on a single bond, this thing can rotate as much as it wants. Okay, so that means that the e let's say this is E one. Let's say this is e to right. E one right now happens to be closest to the double bond. But after it rotates than e two could be Justus close. So actually there is no difference between e one and e to they can rotate. The only difference happens with H A and H B. Because they can't rotate. HB is always locked in the downward position. H A is always locked in the outwards position. So that's why they become dia stereotypic in that sense. Okay, I know the rest of you guys are like Johnny, you're over complicating it. But just letting you know you have to think about just the rules that I told you. Don't overcomplicate it. And don't try to think too hard about these because I've given you a pretty good set of rules already. Okay, so let's move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts