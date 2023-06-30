Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryAldol Condensation
Problem 17e
Textbook Question

Identify A–C. (Hint: A shows three singlets in its 1H NMR spectrum with integral ratios 3 : 2 : 3 and gives a positive iodoform test; see Problem 58.)

Verified Solution
