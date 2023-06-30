Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryAldol Condensation
4:31 minutes
Problem 17a
Textbook Question

A student tried to prepare the following compounds using aldol condensations. Which of these compounds was she successful in synthesizing? Explain why the other syntheses were not successful. a.

b.

c.

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
11:7m

Watch next

Master General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
11:07
General Features
Johnny Betancourt
206
10
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.