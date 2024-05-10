12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
Problem 14-10f
Show how the following ethers might be synthesized using
(1) alkoxymercuration– demercuration and
(2) the Williamson synthesis.
(When one of these methods cannot be used for
the given ether, point out why it will not work.)
(e) 1-isopropoxy-1-methylcyclopentane
