3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
2:14 minutes
Problem 2-46
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The following compounds can all react as bases.
CH3CH2NH2 <IMAGE>
CH3CONH2 <IMAGE>
NaOH
CH3CH2OH <IMAGE>
NaNH2
a. For each compound, show its conjugate acid. Show any resonance forms if applicable.
b. Rank the conjugate acids in the order you would predict, from most stable to least stable.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos