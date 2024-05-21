3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
11:41 minutes
Problem 2-47a
The following compounds can all react as acids.
CH3COOH <IMAGE>
CH3CONH2 <IMAGE>
CH3SOOH <IMAGE>
CH3SOOOH <IMAGE FSOOOH <IMAGE>
a. For each compound, show its conjugate base. Show any resonance forms if applicable.
