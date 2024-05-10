6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
1:57 minutes
Problem 4l
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The reaction of tert-butyl chloride with methanol (CH3)3C—Cl Tert-butylchloride + CH3—OH methanol —> (CH3)C—OCH3 methyltert-butylether + HCl is found to follow the rate equation rate= Kt[(CH3)3C—Cl] a. What is the kinetic order with respect to tert-butyl chloride?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
9
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos