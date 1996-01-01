24. Carbohydrates
Glycoside
Problem 23d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The mechanism of glycoside formation is the same as the second part of the mechanism for acetal formation. Propose a mechanism for the formation of methyl b-D-glucopyranoside.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
45
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice