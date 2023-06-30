Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry8. Elimination ReactionsE2 Mechanism
4:42 minutes
Problem 9d
When the following reactions are carried out under the same conditions, the rate constant for the first reaction (kH) is found to be 7 times greater than the rate constant for the second reaction (kD). What does that tell you about the mechanism of the reaction? (Hint: a C—D bond is 1.2 kcal/mol stronger than a C—H bond.)

