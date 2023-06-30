Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
23. Amines
Hofmann Elimination
Next problem
1:32 minutes
Problem 10a
Textbook Question
The following reaction takes place several times faster than the reaction of 2-chlorobutane with HO-:
b. Explain why the OH group in the product is not bonded to the carbon that was bonded to the Cl group in the reactant.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
3:22m
Watch next
Master
General Reaction
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
03:22
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
159
2
06:45
Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
174
1
7
01:14
Provide the Major Product
Johnny Betancourt
122
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.