Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry23. AminesHofmann Elimination
1:32 minutes
Problem 10a
Textbook Question

The following reaction takes place several times faster than the reaction of 2-chlorobutane with HO-:

b. Explain why the OH group in the product is not bonded to the carbon that was bonded to the Cl group in the reactant.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
3:22m

Watch next

Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
03:22
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
159
2
06:45
Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
174
1
7
01:14
Provide the Major Product
Johnny Betancourt
122
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.