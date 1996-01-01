Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry23. AminesHofmann Elimination
Multiple Choice

Predict the major, organic product for the following reaction. The figure illustrates a reaction in which the product has to be determined. The reaction contains three reactants. The first reactant has the following structure: A 7-carbon alkane chain is depicted as a line structure using 6 zigzag lines. C 3 is wedge bonded to N H 2 above. C 4 is dash bonded to C H 3 below in the form of a dashed line. C 6 is single bonded to C H 3 below and C H 3 on the lower right, each in the form of a line. The second reactant is C H 3 I (excess) written over the reaction arrow. The third reactants are A g 2 O and H 2 O written under the reaction arrow.

6
3:22m

Watch next

Master General Reaction with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
03:22
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
159
2
06:45
Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
174
1
7
01:14
Provide the Major Product
Johnny Betancourt
122
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.