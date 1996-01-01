For each of the following molecules, draw one 3-D representation at only the necessary atoms (that is, the ones with four different atoms/groups attached).
(b)
(b)
Given a compound with the constitution that contains two double bonds (i.e., a diene), how many stereoisomers are possible for this compound?
Compound 1 has two chiral centers and no plane of symmetry. How many stereoisomers of compound 1 exist?
When determining the number of possible isomers for a given molecular formula while ignoring the possibility of stereoisomers, which type of isomer is being counted?