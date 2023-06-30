Ammonia appears in [TABLE 2-2 ] as both an acid and a conjugate base.
a. Explain how ammonia can act as both an acid and a base. Which of these roles does it commonly fill in aqueous solutions?
b. Show how water can serve as both an acid and a base.
