In the following acid–base reactions,
1. draw Lewis structures of the reactants and the products.
2. determine which species are acting as electrophiles (acids) and which are acting as nucleophiles (bases).
3. use the curved-arrow formalism to show the movement of electron pairs in these reactions, as well as the imaginary movement in the resonance hybrids of the products.
4. indicate which reactions are best termed Brønsted–Lowry acid–base reactions.
a. acetaldehyde
+ HCl —> [CH3C(=OH)H]+
+ Cl-
