Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesAcids and Bases
5:14 minutes
Problem 2n
Textbook Question

In the following acid–base reactions, 1. draw Lewis structures of the reactants and the products. 2. determine which species are acting as electrophiles (acids) and which are acting as nucleophiles (bases). 3. use the curved-arrow formalism to show the movement of electron pairs in these ­reactions, as well as the imaginary movement in the resonance hybrids of the products. 4. indicate which reactions are best termed Brønsted–Lowry acid–base reactions. a. acetaldehyde

+ HCl —> [CH3C(=OH)H]+

+ Cl-

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
71
Was this helpful?
2:49m

Watch next

Master The Lewis definition of acids and bases. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:49
The Lewis definition of acids and bases.
Johnny Betancourt
453
3
3
00:54
The Bronsted-Lowry definition of acids and bases.
Johnny Betancourt
404
2
1
07:46
Lewis vs. Bronsted-Lowry Definition
Johnny Betancourt
344
2
70
01:39
Visualizing difference between definitions
Johnny Betancourt
258
1
6
02:11
Equilibrium constant and conjugates.
Johnny Betancourt
240
2
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.