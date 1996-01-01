24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Wohl Degradation
Problem 23
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The Wohl degradation, an alternative to the Ruff degradation, is nearly the reverse of the Kiliani–Fischer synthesis. The aldose carbonyl group is converted to the oxime, which is dehydrated by acetic anhydride to the nitrile (a cyanohydrin). Cyanohydrin formation is reversible, and a basic hydrolysis allows the cyanohydrin to lose HCN. Using the following sequence of reagents, give equations for the individual reactions in the Wohl degradation of d-arabinose to d-erythrose. Mechanisms are not required. (1) hydroxylamine hydrochloride (2) acetic anhydride (3) -OH, H2O
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
56
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Monosaccharides - Wohl Degradation with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice