Compare the structures of the other functional groups: Alcohols have an <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mo>-OH</mo></math> group, Ethers have an <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mo>-O-</mo></math> linkage, and Aldehydes have a carbonyl group bonded to a hydrogen atom, represented as <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mo>R</mo><mo>-</mo><mo>C</mo><mo>=</mo><mo>O</mo><mo>-</mo><mo>H</mo></math>.