Understand that the carboxyl group contains both a carbonyl group and a hydroxyl group, represented as \(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mo>(</mo><mrow><mi>C</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>O</mi></mrow><mo>)</mo><mo>-</mo><mi>OH</mi></mrow></math>\), but the carbonyl group itself is just the \(<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>C</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>O</mi></mrow></math>\) part.