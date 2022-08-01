Fukuyama Coupling Reaction Example 1

in this example, we need to determine the product from the following fukuyama coupling reaction. So here we have our thio ester. So the group with the benzene ring represents our our one group. Then we have the ethel that's attached to my zinc iodide amalgam portion. So this here represents my R. Two. So remember all that's really happening is we're losing the sulfur with the ethel and the zinc with the iodide and R. One and R two combined together. Through this process, we're using our palladium catalyst and we're using to lean as our solvent in the reaction. Now combining R one and R two gives us as our answer. Here goes our one and then we're connecting our two to that carbon carbon to get our key tone as our final product. Now we also have as a byproduct, the zinc iodide combining with the sulfur and ethel. But again, we don't really concern ourselves with the byproduct. We're more concerned on what exactly is the coupling reaction we're aiming to create now that we've seen the basic, simple view of this coupling reaction, click onto the next video and see how exactly does its mechanism work to give us a ketone as the final product

