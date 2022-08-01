So one big advantage of the Fukuyama coupling reaction is that unlike the graveyard re agent, the organic zinc Halide stops at the ketone phase instead of progressing forward to a tertiary alcohol. Now, a thio ester is just kind of like an analog of of an Esther. Remember Esther is a carbon cilic acid derivative and if you were to use a green yard re agent with it then it would add more than once to help create a tertiary alcohol. Right? So we get our tertiary alcohol. And remember that's because carbon selic acid derivatives undergo nuclear filic castle substitution. So something you've learned earlier this semester with the Fukuyama coupling reaction because we're using um an organic zinc Halide and we're using a palladium catalyst. We can arrest or stop the reaction for progressing beyond the ketone phase. So we never get a chance to get a tertiary alcohol. So that could come in handy if we want to have a reaction where we just make a ketone at the end and not add another mole of this, our group to create a tertiary alcohol. Now the steps involved with the fukuyama coupling reaction are pretty familiar. They are oxidative addition, We have transmit elation and then we have reductive elimination. So for the first step we have, it involves the addition of the thio ester to the palladium complex. So here we're just using regular palladium neutral palladium as a catalyst. I'm not attaching any Liggins on it, it could have Liggins. Um but you can also use this um naked form where it's just palladium and its neutral form. Now, what happens here is that we have this portion, our thio ester attaching to the palladium. And this portion of our tile Leicester connecting to the palladium. So what we'll have here is palladium connected to S. E. T. And then connected to R. R. one Group. And it's a sound portion. So in oxidative edition, this is what we get. We're not utilizing the traditional type of arrow pushing here because we don't have the similar carbon halid that we're used to seeing with coupling reactions. Now the transmit elation step, the R two group of the organic zinc compound transfers from zinc to the palladium complex. All right, so here we're going to have uh this R. Two coming in and it's going to attach to this palladium and that's gonna cause this S. E. T. To leave. And that S. E. T. When it leaves actually attaches to my zinc here. So, what I'm gonna get is I'm gonna get My are one group still attached to the palladium and we're gonna have The R two group also attached to the palladium plus my byproduct, which is just zinc. I died connected to S. E. T. Then finally come down here where we deal with reductive elimination. So this is where we're gonna make our coupling product and we're gonna regenerate our palladium catalyst. So bring that down here. So what happens here is this a style portion that is are one part of our one is going to connect to my R2 group at the same time. Are two is gonna relinquish or give up its electrons and and and pass them on to palladium. So what we're gonna wind up getting it was going to get our our one a style portion connecting To R two. And that's how we create our ketone plus, we have the regeneration of our catalyst in this reaction. Um we don't necessarily make a more conjugated product because the R two group that we're adding is an hour kill group, not a vinyl or in a real group. Um and also we're going to say that we regenerate our palladium catalyst, which means that it's no longer following the 18 or 16 electron rule, which means that there's a drive for it to go back into the catalytic cycle to reattach itself with the castle group and the R two group closer to 18 or 16 electron rules. So, remember these are the driving forces that are pushing and propelling these coupling reactions so that we can make our products in the fukuyama coupling reaction. In this case we're just trying to make a key tone through the utilization of a thio ester and an organic zinc halliday

