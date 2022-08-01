in this video, we're gonna take a look at the fukuyama coupling reaction. In this reaction, we have the coupling between a thio ester and an organic zinc, a lead with a palladium catalyst. The reaction itself creates a key tone product. Now, if you look at the generic setup for a cross coupling reaction, we see that we have our carbon khallad which is represented by our one X. We have our coupling agent which is represented by our to see M. L. N. Represents our transition metal complex where M. N. Is a transition metal and then L. Is our Ligon, usually two or four of them attached. Um We then have R. One and R. Two being connected together to form our coupling product. And then again, see exes are byproduct within the Fukuyama coupling reaction. Instead of using a traditional carbon khallad. Instead we have a thio ester. And then for our coupling agent, we have our organic no zinc khallad in this reaction. Um we utilize palladium as a catalyst and then we have to lean as our um solvent. Through this reaction, we have the exile group which are one is part of connecting to the R to group of our organic zinc salad. That in turn creates our ketone as a product. And then we have this byproduct. Now, in terms of the R groups involved in the Fukuyama coupling reaction, we have our one um group of the west is represented by a vinyl or in a real group. The are two of the organic zinc Halide is represented by an owl kill group and then when it comes to see it is represented by zinc, I dyed amalgam. So basically they're connected together. Now this is just the basic breakdown of what's going on with the fukuyama coupling reaction. So just see it as us losing the sulfur ethel portion of the thigh wester and the zinc iodide portion of the organic zinc Halide. And then we have the a cell group which contains the R. One group combining with the R. Two group of the organic zinc Halide. To give us our key tone as our product from this basic pattern, We're going to attempt to answer the example question in the next video. So take a look at what the question states and see if you can figure out what the answer is. Before you click on the next video.

