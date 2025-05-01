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Multiple Choice
Given the molecule , how many stereogenic centers does it contain?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the structure of 2-chlorobutane. It is a four-carbon chain (butane) with a chlorine atom attached to the second carbon.
Recall that a stereogenic center (chiral center) is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups.
Examine each carbon in 2-chlorobutane to see if it has four different substituents. Focus especially on the second carbon where the chlorine is attached.
Check the substituents on the second carbon: it is bonded to a chlorine atom, a hydrogen atom, a methyl group (CH3), and an ethyl group (CH2CH3). Since all four groups are different, this carbon is a stereogenic center.
Verify the other carbons: the first and fourth carbons are terminal methyl groups (CH3), which are not chiral, and the third carbon is bonded to two hydrogens, so it is not chiral. Therefore, 2-chlorobutane has exactly one stereogenic center.
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