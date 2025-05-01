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Multiple Choice
How many chirality centers are present in ?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of 2-chlorobutane. It is a four-carbon chain (butane) with a chlorine atom attached to the second carbon.
Step 2: Identify what a chirality center (chiral center) is: a carbon atom bonded to four different groups.
Step 3: Examine each carbon in 2-chlorobutane to see if it has four different substituents. Focus especially on the second carbon where the chlorine is attached.
Step 4: For the second carbon, check the groups attached: a chlorine atom, a hydrogen atom, a methyl group (CH3), and an ethyl group (CH2CH3). Since all four groups are different, this carbon is a chiral center.
Step 5: Verify the other carbons do not have four different groups attached, confirming that there is only one chirality center in 2-chlorobutane.
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