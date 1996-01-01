Evaluate each base: hydroxide ion's conjugate acid (water) has a pKa of 15.7, which is lower than 25, so OH⁻ is not strong enough; amide ion's conjugate acid (ammonia) has a pKa of 38, which is higher than 25, so NH₂⁻ is strong enough; azide ion's conjugate acid (HN₃) has a pKa of 9.2, which is much lower than 25, so N₃⁻ is not strong enough.