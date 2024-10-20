Identify the role of carbon dioxide: In the Calvin cycle, carbon dioxide ( <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mrow> <msub> <mrow> <mi>C</mi> <mi>O</mi> <mn>2</mn> </mrow> </msub> </mrow> </math> ) is the molecule that is fixed into organic molecules. This process is essential for the synthesis of glucose and other carbohydrates.

