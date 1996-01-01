Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
24. Carbohydrates
Polysaccharide
Which class of carbohydrates is digested slowest in the human body?
Oligosaccharides
Monosaccharides
Polysaccharides
Disaccharides
