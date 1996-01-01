24. Carbohydrates
Raffinose is a trisaccharide (C18H32O16) isolated from cottonseed meal. Raffinose does not reduce Tollens reagent, and it does not mutarotate. Complete hydrolysis of raffinose gives d-glucose, d-fructose, and d-galactose. When raffinose is treated with invertase, the products are d-fructose and a reducing disaccharide called melibiose. Raffinose is unaffected by treatment with a b-galactosidase, but an a-galactosidase hydrolyzes it to d-galactose and sucrose. When raffinose is treated with dimethyl sulfate and base followed by hydrolysis, the products are 2,3,4-tri-O-methylglucose, 1,3,4,6-tetraO-methylfructose, and 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylgalactose. Determine the complete structures of raffinose and melibiose, and give a systematic name for melibiose.
