24. Carbohydrates
Polysaccharide
Problem 20
An unknown disaccharide gives a positive Tollens' test. A glycosidase hydrolyzes it to d-galactose and d-mannose. When the disaccharide is treated with methyl iodide and Ag2O and then hydrolyzed with dilute HCl, the products are 2,3,4,6-tetra-O-methylgalactose and 2,3,4-tri-O-methylmannose. Propose a structure for the disaccharide.
