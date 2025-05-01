Which of the following reactions would you expect to be faster/more favorable in each pair? Why?
(c)
Which of the following reactions would you expect to be faster/more favorable in each pair? Why?
(c)
Which of the following reactions would you expect to be faster/more favorable in each pair? Why?
(b)
Look closely at the resonance structures of the benzylic anions, radicals, and cations in Figures 24.2–24.4. On which benzene carbons did the charge/radical exist in the resonance structures—that is, were they ortho, meta, or para?