Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryAldol Condensation
3:45 minutes
Problem 22k
Textbook Question

Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound. (a)

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
11:7m

Watch next

Master General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
11:07
General Features
Johnny Betancourt
206
10
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.