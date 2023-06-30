Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryAldol Condensation
3:41 minutes
Problem 17h
Textbook Question

There are other condensation reactions similar to the aldol and Claisen condensations: c. The Knoevenagel condensation is the condensation of an aldehyde or a ketone that has no a-hydrogens and a compound such as diethyl malonate that has an a-carbon flanked by two electron-withdrawing groups. Draw the product obtained from the following Knoevenagel condensation:

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
11:7m

Watch next

Master General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
11:07
General Features
Johnny Betancourt
206
10
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.