There are other condensation reactions similar to the aldol and Claisen condensations:
c. The Knoevenagel condensation is the condensation of an aldehyde or a ketone that has no a-hydrogens and a compound such as diethyl malonate
that has an a-carbon flanked by two electron-withdrawing groups. Draw the product obtained from the following Knoevenagel condensation:
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt