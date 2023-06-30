The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts
with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary
amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show
the starting materials that made each of these
by a Knoevenagel condensation.
(a)
Verified Solution
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
116
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt