Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryAldol Condensation
Problem 22a
The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show the starting materials that made each of these by a Knoevenagel condensation. (a)

