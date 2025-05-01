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Multiple Choice
Which of the following molecules is chiral?
A
B
C
D
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1
Identify the concept of chirality: A molecule is chiral if it has a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, making it a stereocenter (chiral center).
Examine each given molecule and look for any carbon atom that is attached to four different groups. For example, in \( \mathrm{CH_3CH_2OH} \) (ethanol), check if any carbon has four distinct substituents.
For \( \mathrm{CH_3CH_2CH_3} \) (propane), note that all carbons are bonded to hydrogens and carbons in a symmetrical way, so no chiral center exists.
For \( \mathrm{CH_3CH_2Cl} \) (chloroethane), check if any carbon has four different groups; typically, the carbons are bonded to hydrogens and one chlorine, but not four distinct groups.
For \( \mathrm{CH_3CHBrClF} \), focus on the carbon bonded to Br, Cl, F, and CH3 groups. Since this carbon is attached to four different substituents, it is a chiral center, making the molecule chiral.
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