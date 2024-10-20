Explore the dissociation equilibrium: For a weak acid, the dissociation can be represented by the equilibrium equation: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><msub><mi>A</mi><mi>H</mi></msub><mo>(aq)</mo><mo>↔</mo><msub><mi>A</mi><mi>-</mi></msub><mo>(aq)</mo><mo>+</mo><msub><mi>H</mi><mi>+</mi></msub><mo>(aq)</mo></mrow></math>. This equilibrium indicates that both the undissociated acid and its ions are present in the solution.