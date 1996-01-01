Recall the IUPAC nomenclature for alkanes, where the suffix '-ane' is used for saturated hydrocarbons (alkanes) and the prefix indicates the number of carbon atoms in the longest chain: 1 carbon = methane, 2 carbons = ethane, 3 carbons = propane, 4 carbons = butane, 5 carbons = pentane, 6 carbons = hexane, etc.