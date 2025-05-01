Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(b) 3-ethylpentanoic acid → 3-ethylpentanenitrile
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(b) 3-ethylpentanoic acid → 3-ethylpentanenitrile
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(c) isobutylamine → N-isobutylformamide
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(d) ethyl acetate → 3-methylpentan-3-ol
In nucleophilic acyl substitution, which of the following best describes the key mechanistic step that distinguishes it from nucleophilic substitution at alkyl halides?