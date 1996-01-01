Multiple Choice
For each of the following compounds, how many primary carbons are present? (A) (ethane), (B) (propane), (C) (ethanol)
6
views
Master Why we need functional groups. with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
For each of the following compounds, how many primary carbons are present? (A) (ethane), (B) (propane), (C) (ethanol)
Which functional group is characteristic of aldehydes and distinguishes them from most other classes of organic compounds?
Consider the molecule . How many chemically distinct protons does the compound have?