Multiple Choice
Which functional group is characteristic of aldehydes and distinguishes them from most other classes of organic compounds?
4
views
Master Why we need functional groups. with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Which functional group is characteristic of aldehydes and distinguishes them from most other classes of organic compounds?
Consider the molecule . How many chemically distinct protons does the compound have?
Which of the following polysaccharides have glycosidic linkages as their main chain connection?